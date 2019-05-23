IP Infusion qualifies Inphi's 100G for IPoDWDM

IP Infusion has qualified Inphi's COLORZ 100GbE DWDM Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) platform solution on the IP Infusion OcNOS network operating system. Specifically, Inphi’s COLORZ has been qualified across various white box platforms, allowing for a disaggregated networking solution supporting IPoDWDM data center connectivity.



Inphi’s COLORZ enables 100G DWDM for data center customers to connect their data centers within a metro area. COLORZ, which uses PAM4 and advanced silicon photonics, is available in the industry standard form factor QSFP28 and can be plugged directly into an open slot of a switch or router without the need for a separate transport box. COLORZ delivers up to 4 Tbps of bandwidth over a single fiber.





IP Infusion's OcNOS is a modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering switching and routing protocol support ranging from Layer2, Layer 3 to Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), and APIs/protocols for SDN. OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.“Having native COLORZ support available on the IP Infusion OcNOS operating system, will allow customers to deploy cost effective 100G DWDM connectivity using white box platforms and meet their desire for building low cost flexible disaggregated optical network infrastructure,” said Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder, senior vice president, Optical Interconnect at Inphi. “Customers can now de-couple hardware and software in their DWDM network.”“The qualification of Inphi’s COLORZ will extend the acceptance of white box solutions based OcNOS to a greater customer base allowing multiplexing of high-speed data stream over single fiber and enabling easy scaling of network capacity for DCI,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “Inphi will continue to be a vital partner for us as we continue to expand the NOS functions and support for current and future Inphi and IP Infusion white box solution customers.”