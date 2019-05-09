Interxion reports continued data center demand in Europe

Interxion reported Q1 2019 revenue of €151.5 million, a 13% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue was €145.3 million, a 14% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 4% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue in the first quarter represented 96% of total revenue. Net income decreased by 28% to €8.4 million (1Q 2018: €11.7 million).



“Interxion continues to experience strong demand in Europe, with the cloud and content platforms continuing to expand across our pan-European footprint, driving 14% recurring revenue growth in the first quarter and providing support for our ongoing expansion program,” said David Ruberg, Interxion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Interxion’s highly-connected data centres and value-enhancing communities of interest continue to attract mission-critical and latency sensitive applications, contributing to sustainable attractive returns for our shareholders.”





Equipped space increased by 3,500 square metres during the quarter to 148,300 square metres.

Revenue generating space increased by 4,000 square metres during the quarter to 119,000 square metres.

Utilisation rate at the end of the quarter was 80%.

During the first quarter, Interxion completed the following capacity additions:

2,600 sqm in Frankfurt;

300 sqm in London; and

300 sqm in Dusseldorf.

In April, Interxion acquired a 40% equity interest in Icolo Ltd., a Kenyan data centre operator.