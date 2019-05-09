Interxion reports continued data center demand in Europe

Interxion reported Q1 2019 revenue of €151.5 million, a 13% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue was €145.3 million, a 14% increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 4% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue in the first quarter represented 96% of total revenue. Net income decreased by 28% to €8.4 million (1Q 2018: €11.7 million).
“Interxion continues to experience strong demand in Europe, with the cloud and content platforms continuing to expand across our pan-European footprint, driving 14% recurring revenue growth in the first quarter and providing support for our ongoing expansion program,” said David Ruberg, Interxion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Interxion’s highly-connected data centres and value-enhancing communities of interest continue to attract mission-critical and latency sensitive applications, contributing to sustainable attractive returns for our shareholders.”
Operating Highlights
- Equipped space increased by 3,500 square metres during the quarter to 148,300 square metres.
- Revenue generating space increased by 4,000 square metres during the quarter to 119,000 square metres.
- Utilisation rate at the end of the quarter was 80%.
- During the first quarter, Interxion completed the following capacity additions:
- 2,600 sqm in Frankfurt;
- 300 sqm in London; and
- 300 sqm in Dusseldorf.
- In April, Interxion acquired a 40% equity interest in Icolo Ltd., a Kenyan data centre operator.