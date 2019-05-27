At this week's Computex 2019 in Taipei, Innovium is showcasing its 12.8Tbps TERALYNX Ethernet switching technology.
Demonstrations will include interoperability with a broad range of 100-400G optics, DAC, ACC, re-timer/gearbox, and comprehensive software and SDK, including integration with latest and highly robust Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) software.
https://www.innovium.com
Monday, May 27, 2019
Innovium showcases switching silicon at Computex Taipei
At this week's Computex 2019 in Taipei, Innovium is showcasing its 12.8Tbps TERALYNX Ethernet switching technology.