Innovium showcases switching silicon at Computex Taipei

At this week's Computex 2019 in Taipei, Innovium is showcasing its 12.8Tbps TERALYNX Ethernet switching technology.



Demonstrations will include interoperability with a broad range of 100-400G optics, DAC, ACC, re-timer/gearbox, and comprehensive software and SDK, including integration with latest and highly robust Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) software.



https://www.innovium.com