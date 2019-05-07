Ingram Micro adds Xilinx accelerator cards to catalog

Ingram Micro has been named a primary distributor for Xilinx's new Alveo data center accelerator cards.
Ingram Micro will distribute the Xilinx cards to channel partners throughout the United States. Xilinx said channel partners will help speed the deployment of the cards in industry standard servers, ultimately optimizing the solutions for customers’ shifting data center workloads, new standards and evolving algorithms.
- In October, as part of its updated data center strategy, Xilinx announced its own portfolio of accelerator cards for industry-standard servers in cloud and on-premise data centers. The new Alveo PCIe cards are powered by the Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGA, are available now for production orders. Customers can reconfigure the hardware, enabling them to optimize for shifting workloads, new standards, and updated algorithms.