Infinera supplies software automation capabilities to Verizon

Infinera will provide new automation technology to Verizon to facilitate the migration of its time-division multiplexing (TDM) network to a new Ethernet-based network. In addition, Infinera said it will integrate its open API- and YANG-driven data model software capabilities with the Verizon Base Network Controller (BNC), enabling full lifecycle automation including install, commission, service provisioning, and control. The overall solution is designed to enable a zero-touch, fully automated, extensible, and programmable infrastructure by leveraging open networking principles and capabilities, including software-defined networking control of multi-vendor elements via open programmable interfaces and model-driven management and operations. The solution supports rapid service activation at the optical layer while reducing parallel proprietary systems.



Infinera said its solution enables visualization of the complete network, the ability to run multiple migration scenarios, and the efficient management of existing customer traffic. The migration provides a scalable solution that can be applied to multiple systems and use cases, including TDM, Ethernet over Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET), and ultra-long haul.



“Verizon has always been relentless when it comes to technology innovation,” said Stephen Owens, Director of Network Infrastructure Planning at Verizon. “We are able to simplify network operations and reduce costs through virtualization and automation. This is one example.”



“We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Verizon and help them advance their infrastructure network with a software-driven approach to network evolution and next-generation service enablement,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera.



