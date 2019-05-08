Infinera posts Q1 revenue of $292.7 million

Infinera reported GAAP revenue of $292.7 million for its first quarter ended March 30, 2019, compared to $332.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $202.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 22.7% compared to 25.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 40.5% in the first quarter of 2018. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (38.2)% compared to (34.4)% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and (12.2)% in the first quarter of 2018.



GAAP net loss for the quarter was $121.6 million, or $(0.69) per share, compared to a net loss of $133.5 million, or $(0.76) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, and net loss of $26.3 million, or $(0.17) per share, in the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $41.2 million, or $(0.23) per share, compared to a net loss of $44.2 million, or $(0.25) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, and net loss of $7.2 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the first quarter of 2018.



“In the first quarter of 2019, we made significant progress on the integration of our new company and in executing on our committed synergies,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera CEO. “While a significant deployment did not progress as expected, I am encouraged by the strong bookings outlook we see for second quarter of 2019 and our continued trend of building backlog and engaging with a much larger customer base. We are committed to capitalizing on this momentum and expect to return to non-GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter of this year.”



Separately, Brad Feller, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Infinera, informed Infinera of his intention to resign as CFO effective as of a date still to be determined no later than the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Infinera has agreed with Mr. Feller that he will continue to serve as CFO during this transition period while Infinera conducts a search for his successor.



