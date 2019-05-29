IEEE restricts Huawei employees from peer review

The IEEE will restrict employees of Huawei Technologies from certain activities that are not generally open to the public, including certain aspects of the publication peer review and editorial process.



The IEEE said the new policy is due to the blacklisting of Huawei by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security.



The IEEE noted that employees of Huawei "can continue to participate in individual membership, corporate membership and voting rights; subscribe to and access IEEE’s digital library and other publication products; submit technical papers for publication; participate in and present at IEEE-sponsored meetings and conferences, and may sponsor and accept an IEEE award."



https://www.ieee.org/about/news/2019/compliance-with-us-trade-restrictions.html