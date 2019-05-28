Hungary's new autonomous vehicle test track offers 5G

A newly-opened test track in Hungary for autonomous vehicles features Ericsson 5G technology installed on an existing radio tower owned by Magyar Telekom.



The ZalaZone track provides car manufacturers in Europe with a 2-kilometer handling course that includes a multi-surface braking platform and multiple test track modules for everything from highway roads to bad rural roads and a water basin.



The 5G infrastructure provides high-capacity and low-latency connectivity for test vehicles.



At the official opening of ZalaZone, attended by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the country’s Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics, attendees were shown demos of self-driving cars using the 5G mobile network for the first time in Hungary.