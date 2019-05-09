Hungary's national power utility deploys ADVA's fiber monitoring

HEP Telekomunikacije (part of HEP Group), which manages the telecommunication infrastructure and telecommunication systems of Hungary's national energy utility, has deployed ADVA's ALM fiber monitoring technology to provide precise, real-time insight into its access, metro and core networks.



ADVA's solution is being used to assure both HEP Telekomunikacije’s legacy SDH network and its high-performance WDM infrastructure built on the ADVA FSP 3000. Specifically, the ADVA ALM delivers detailed visibility of HEP Telekomunikacije fiber infrastructure, empowering its maintenance team to easily and precisely pinpoint faults or areas of degradation.ADVA’s regional partner ITeRATIO played a key role in the project.“What this deployment gives us is the power to react quickly to any issues. Whether it’s monitoring displacement in our underground infrastructure or detecting damage to OPGW aerial fiber, the ADVA ALM enables us to take rapid and effective action,” said Davor Rakoš, head of network construction and development, HEP Telekomunikacije.“This simple, compact device offers several key advantages for utility network assurance. It operates without a fan and consumes very little energy. It’s also a highly robust solution ready to be installed virtually anywhere. What’s more, the ADVA ALM is fully interoperable with our existing network management solution, including our Netcool/OMNIbus supervisory system.”http://www.advaoptical.com