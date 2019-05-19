Huawei weekend news wrap-up

Ren Zhengfei, Chairman and CEO of Huawei, told the Nikkei Asian Review that his company will be fine even with the U.S. government blacklisting, and that Huawei will not acquiesce to any demands from the U.S. for management changes or monitoring conditions. Ren further said that the U.S. blacklisting would only slightly impact Huawei's stellular growth.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Trade-war/Huawei-does-not-need-US-chips-CEO-on-Trump-export-ban



Due to the Department of Commerce blacklisting, Google will discontinue supplying Android updates to Huawei along with its professional support services, according to an exclusive report from Reuters. The blacklisting apparently does not apply to prior open source versions of Android. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-huawei-tech-alphabet-exclusive/exclusive-google-suspends-some-business-with-huawei-after-trump-blacklist-source-idUSKCN1SP0NB



On Friday, the CEO of HiSilicon Technologies, which is Huawei's chipmaking division, stated that the company has contigency plans to deal with a disruption of semiconductors from U.S. suppliers. The internal memo from He Tingbo, which was widely circulated on Chinese media sites, said the company would transition quickly to its own silicon designs.



Bloomberg reported that Huawei has stockpiled an inventory of semiconductors and other vital components to last at least three month if the supply from U.S. vendors is cut off. People cited in the article commented that Huawei has been building its inventory since at least the middle of 2018.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-17/huawei-built-at-least-a-three-month-stockpile-ahead-of-trump-ban











