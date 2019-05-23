Huawei pitches 5G Deterministic Networking

Huawei is proposing a Deterministic Networking framework to deliver differentiated services in 5G.



In a keynote delivered at the 3rd Future Network Development Conference in Nanjing, Jason (Jisheng) Dai, President of Strategy & Business Development Department of Huawei Cloud Core Network, said cloud-native technology, dynamic intelligent network slicing, and heterogeneous mobile edge computing (MEC) can be leveraged to deliver deterministic performance for latency, packet loss and jitter. These will enable mobile networks to evolve from "best effort" to "guaranteed performance."



Huawei also noted that it is working with industry partners in smart grids, 5G V2X, VR games, 4K/VR live broadcast, and telemedicine to verify 5G deterministic networking and templates for differentiated, deterministic network service capabilities in many vertical applications.



https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2019/5/huawei-5g-deterministic-networking