Huawei hosts partner summit in London

Huawei is willing to sign a "no spying" agreement with the government of the UK to appease critics as major carriers continue their 5G rollouts.



Speaking at the Huawei UK Partner Summit 2019 in London, Dr. Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei Board, said his company is increasing its investments in the nation, including opening a new training centre in Birmingham to train engineers on the use of 5G technology and solutions. The centre will have the capacity to train more than 500 engineers a year and is due to open in June.



"We are in a leading position for 5G. We participated in the UK government's 5G trials and are ready to support our customers' commercial 5G launches in the UK. We are supporting the national rollout of Fibre-To-The-Premises (FTTP) technology in the country. We also have competitive and innovative solutions for connecting hard-to-reach areas," stated Dr. Liang.



https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2019/5/uk-partners-18years-success-working-huawei