Huawei cites momentum with optical transport

Huawei announced that its Super 200G optical transport solution has over 80 commercial deployments around the world.



At Huawei's Sixth Optical Network Innovation Forum this week in Nice, France, the company also announced the following:





Huawei has cooperated with operators in Asia and Europe to achieve Super C-Band innovation, increasing the effective spectral width by 50% compared with the traditional C band.

Huawei's new OXC all-optical cross-connect solution has been commercially deployed multiple operators to provide all-optical interconnection for hundreds of super core nodes/

Huawei's OSN 9800 M series and OSN 1800 series support the extension of OTN to the metro network. More than 60% of OTNs have been moved to COs in China, and that number exceeds 50% in Europe.

New smart O&M: Huawei has worked closely with 38 operators around the world to develop OTN premium private lines and help operators achieve revenue growth.

Huawei, together with leading operators in China and Europe, is working on the introduction of AI into optical networks to predict faults on optical networks and better anticipate future network resource requirements, improving O&M efficiency and marking a critical step towards zero-touch optical networks.

Richard Jin said that "Looking to the future, the bandwidth potential of optical fibers is infinite. In a fully-connected 5G era, Huawei proposes to redefine the optical industry. Massive connectivity will promote the continuous expansion of optical networks."