Gogo envisions air-to-ground 5G network for Aviation

Gogo plans to build an air-to-ground 5G network in North America for aviation.



The new air-to-ground (ATG) network will be designed for use on business aviation aircraft, commercial regional jets and smaller mainline jets operating within the contiguous United States and Canada.



The 5G network will leverage Gogo's existing infrastructure of more than 250 towers and will use unlicensed spectrum in the 2.4GHz range, along with a proprietary modem and advanced beamforming technology.



Gogo said its 5G infrastructure will support all spectrum types (licensed, shared, unlicensed) and bands (mid, high, low), and will allow Gogo to take advantage of new advances in technology as they are developed.



https://concourse.gogoair.com/gogo-to-launch-5g-network-for-aviation/





