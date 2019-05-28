Gartner's Q1 worldwide smartphone sales snapshot

Gartner published a snapshot of Q1 2019 smartphone, providing a good look at Huawei's rising market position prior to the May 15 listing of the company on its Entity list.
Overall, Gartner finds that global sales of smartphones to end users declined 2.7% in the first quarter of 2019, totaling 373 million units, as slowing innovation in flagship smartphones and rising prices continued to extend replacement cycles. Sales in the U.S. and China declined by 15.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019.
The report shows continued growth for Huawei all regions, especially Europe and Greater China, where its smartphone sales grew by 69% and 33%, respectively.
https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2019-05-28-gartner-says-global-smartphone-sales-declined-2-7--in