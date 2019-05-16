FirstLight, which delivers fiber, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the northeastern U.S., has acquired Maine Fiber Company (MFC), a dark fiber leasing company with a 1,100-route-mile, high-capacity fiber network in the state of Maine. Financial terms were not disclosed.



FirstLight said the MFC network adds unique routes into Canada including a cable landing, the Maritime Express Route from Nova Scotia to Boston, as well as additional diversity to FirstLight’s robust network.



MFC was established in 2009 to drive the construction of the Three Ring Binder - a network of three fiber rings encircling rural western, eastern and northern Maine. The network was built through a combination of a federal grant and private investment.



“Acquiring MFC is very exciting for FirstLight. We have a long-standing, positive working relationship with this organization and are impressed with what they have been able to accomplish since the company’s inception in 2009,” stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight Fiber. “The companies have leveraged their strong ties over the years to expand broadband access to customers in Maine and beyond. We expect the integration process will be swift and seamless to our customers and stakeholders.”



http://www.mainefiberco.com/

https://www.firstlight.net/firstlight-acquires-maine-fiber-company/