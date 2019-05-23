First Colo GmbH picks Smartoptics for DCI

First Colo GmbH, which offers data center and managed services to companies across Germany and central Europe, has chosen Smartoptics’ DCI open line system to connect their data centers. The new solution is based on Smartoptics’ flexible DCP-M open line system for smart, flexible 100G DWDM connectivity.





Smartoptics said that by combining PAM4 transceivers embedded directly in Juniper Networks switches with Smartoptics’ flexible DCP-M open line system, First Colo gets a highly-automated 100G DWDM solution.Xantaro is the service integrator Xantaro for the project. The DCI solution was chosen while First Colo was upgrading its data center infrastructure with new high-capacity Juniper Networks switches and routers to support 100G traffic.“Our new DCP-M family of products is designed to meet the needs for flexible, cost-efficient data connectivity for DCI and Metro applications. We’re very happy that First Colo trusts our open optical networking solution to connect their data centers. It proves that we are on the right track developing products that really meet the needs for high-speed data connectivity in demanding environments,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO of Smartoptics.Smartoptics is based in Oslo, Norway.