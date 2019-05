The FCC is proposing to reallocate spectrum in the 1675-1680 MHz band for shared use between incumbent federal users and new, non-federal flexible-use wireless operations.





The 1675-1680 MHz band currently is used for weather forecasting services. The FCC proposes to reallocate the 1675-1680 MHz band on a co-primary basis for terrestrial fixed and mobile (except aeronautical mobile) use on a shared basis with existing federal users, and it seeks comment on appropriate service and technical rules for the band.