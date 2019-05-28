FCC auctions 24 GHz and 28 GHz spectrum for $2.7 billion

The FCC announced the close of bidding in Auction 102 for millimeter wave spectrum in the 24 GHz band suitable for 5G.



Auction 101 for 28 GHz band licenses was completed in January.



The FCC said the auction raised more than $2.7 billion in gross bids. Combined, 55 applicants were qualified to bid, and the winning bidders won 5,869 licenses.



The FCC will release a public notice in a few days providing detailed auction results and notifying Auction 102 winning bidders of deadlines for payments and the filing of long-form applications, as well as other post-auction procedures needed for the prompt issuance of licenses.



“American leadership in 5G means deploying more airwaves for the next generation of wireless connectivity,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “The successful conclusion of our nation’s first two high-band flexible, mobile-use spectrum auctions is a critical step. By making more spectrum available, we’ll ensure that American consumers reap the substantial benefits that 5G innovation will bring and we’ll extend U.S. leadership in 5G.”





