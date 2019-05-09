FCC approves Theia's 112 Satellite LEO Constellation

The FCC approved an application by Theia Holdings to construct, launch, and operate a satellite constellation that will be used to provide high-resolution earth-imaging data in the United States and globally.



Theia’s proposed satellite system is comprised of 112 satellites operating in non-geostationary satellite orbit, and the Commission granted Theia authority for those satellites to use frequencies in the Ka (20/30 GHz), Ku (11/14 GHz), V (40/50 GHz) and the 1215-1300 MHz bands to provide fixed-satellite and earth exploration satellite services.



Over the past eighteen months, the FCC has approved requests by OneWeb, SpaceX, and other companies proposing NGSO constellations.



Various media reports have stated that the Theia Satellite Network will be used for high-definition Earth observation.





