Fastweb tests 500G Single-wavelength Connectivity with Infinera

Fastweb, a major Italian telecommunications operator, has demonstrated 500G single-wavelength service connectivity in a production network using Infinera’s configurable technology on the Groove platform. The trial spanned over 180 km on Fastweb’s low-latency long-haul backbone network, between Milan and Turin.



Infinera said the 500G single-wavelength trial demonstrated Fastweb’s capability to easily and efficiently scale its infrastructure network to meet the increasing bandwidth demands of its end-user customers. The trial was implemented over Fastweb’s existing optical infrastructure without special amplifiers, tuning, or changes.



Infinera’s 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform, mTera Universal Switching Platform and Groove 600G technology are part of Fastweb’s backbone network spanning over 650 nodes and providing the flexibility and future development and delivery of a range of programmable high-speed end-user services at 400G, 500G, and up to 600G. Infinera’s solution enables Fastweb to scale internet exchange point capacity up to 24 terabits per second, while offering ease of deployment and network investment efficiency.“Providing our customers with resilient, high-quality, and innovative solutions is in Fastweb’s DNA,” said Andrea Lasagna, Chief Technology Officer, Fastweb. “As the market for high-performance long-haul transport continues to grow at an accelerated pace, a scalable and simple network approach is required to satisfy the growing demand for bandwidth. This trial confirms the outstanding performance provided by Infinera’s innovative solution, which enables us to deliver a best-in-class customer experience at the highest transmission speeds.”“We are pleased to extend our technology partnership with Fastweb to bring the benefits of cutting-edge coherent optical transmission to their customers,” said Glenn Laxdal, Senior Vice President, Product Line Management, Infinera. “Our ability to introduce higher-speed transmission over existing infrastructures is a key part of our mission to help our customers effectively meet their increasing bandwidth needs.”