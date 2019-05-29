Ethernity delivers Programmable Universal Edge Platform

Ethernity Networks introduced its ENET Universal Edge Platform (UEP) network appliance, an edge-optimized low-space, low-power FPGA-based programmable device with up to 40 Gbps of networking capacity and 10 Gbps of IPSec security performance.



Ethernity's UEP appliance is powered by a dual-core ARM processor that handles the control plane. It can be used as a standalone high-end Network Interface Device that offers rich routing and IPSec security functionalities. The ENET UEP contains an interchangeable mezzanine card that enables the appliance to be designed for XGS-PON connectivity for placement at cellular base stations, to support G.fast for distribution point unit and multi-dwelling unit deployment, or to support Internet of Things (IoT) aggregation elements, for example, a radio modem for the IoT sensor network.



The main board of the ENET UEP comes with two SFP+ interfaces that can be equipped with 10GbE or XGS-PON transceivers, and an FPGA equipped with Ethernity’s ENET Flow Processor, implementing a complete Carrier Ethernet switch, hierarchical QoS, router, IPSec, and optional XGS-PON MAC.



The default ENET UEP offers 8 x 1Gb RJ45 ports in the mezzanine card, but can be designed to support G.fast, enterprise Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions, radio interfaces, or additional connectivity via GbE/10GbE. The ENET UEP also comes with a unique PCIe connection to any standard server, enabling it to be used for NFVI acceleration.



“After many years of delivering Carrier Ethernet over low-cost, low-power FPGAs, it is exciting to have customers requesting that we apply our field-proven expertise and patented technology to a comprehensive solution for the network edge,” said Shavit Baruch, VP of R&D at Ethernity Networks. “The ENET UEP is the perfect application for our 5G, mobile backhaul and Ethernet access products as a complement to our customers’ solutions in the central office.”





