eSilicon to move its ASIC and IP design work into Google Cloud

eSilicon will move all of its ASIC and IP design to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) this calendar year.



eSilicon has been running a hybrid on-premise/cloud environment for approximately the last 18 months, with ASIC design running on premise and IP design running primarily on GCP. This new agreement paves the way for a complete migration of all design activity to GCP.



“Moving to the cloud provides the flexibility to build the right compute environment for each design project, resulting in improvements in time-to-market and design quality,” said Mike Gianfagna, vice president of marketing at eSilicon.