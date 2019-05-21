Ericsson opens 5G Innovation Hub in Moscow,

Ericsson inaugurated a 5G Innovation Hub in Moscow featuring a testing laboratory, training center and a demo studio with 5G and IoT capabilities.



The facility is located at Ericsson’s head office in Moscow’s Metropolis Business Center.



At the testing laboratory, service providers will be able to trial a host of solutions and technologies adapted to Russian standards. These include testing 5G use cases on a live network; securing certification of 5G technologies and software for the Russian market; testing 5G consumer devices on the network in conjunction with service providers and vendors; and piloting advanced technologies and solutions including Fixed Wireless Access, spectrum sharing, Private LTE networks and remote control of autonomous vehicles.



“Ericsson has been investing in specialist training and development of the Russian telecommunications market for nearly 140 years,” Tolstoy says. “The new Ericsson Innovation Hub integrates technologies proven by leading operators and local expertise and will support successful 5G deployment in Russia,” stated Sebastian Tolstoy, Head of Ericsson in Russia.





