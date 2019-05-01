Equinix's revenues rise 12% YOY to $1.363 billion

Equinix reported quarterly revenue of $1.363 billion, a 4% increase over the previous quarter and up 12% over the same period last year. Net income amounted to $118 million, a 7% increase over the previous quarter.



"Equinix had a strong start to the year, delivering our best ever Q1 operating results including our largest ever quarter-over-quarter revenue step-up and our second-highest net bookings. Our bookings spanned more than 3,000 customers, with cross-border bookings up substantially year-over-year. We processed over 4,000 deals in the quarter, highlighting the diversity and high-volume nature of the Equinix retail colocation business," stated Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix.



Some highlights:





Key customer wins and expansions included Hutchison 3G UK Limited, SpaceX and Tencent Holdings

Interconnection revenues continued to outpace colocation revenues in Q1 with total interconnections increasing to greater than 341,000

Raised $1,242 million in equity and S&P credit rating upgraded to investment grade (BBB-)