Equinix's revenues rise 12% YOY to $1.363 billion

Equinix reported quarterly revenue of $1.363 billion, a 4% increase over the previous quarter and up 12% over the same period last year. Net income amounted to $118 million, a 7% increase over the previous quarter.
"Equinix had a strong start to the year, delivering our best ever Q1 operating results including our largest ever quarter-over-quarter revenue step-up and our second-highest net bookings. Our bookings spanned more than 3,000 customers, with cross-border bookings up substantially year-over-year. We processed over 4,000 deals in the quarter, highlighting the diversity and high-volume nature of the Equinix retail colocation business," stated Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix.
Some highlights:
- Key customer wins and expansions included Hutchison 3G UK Limited, SpaceX and Tencent Holdings
- Interconnection revenues continued to outpace colocation revenues in Q1 with total interconnections increasing to greater than 341,000
- Raised $1,242 million in equity and S&P credit rating upgraded to investment grade (BBB-)
https://www.equinix.com/newsroom/press-releases/pr/123730/Equinix-Reports-First-Quarter--Results/