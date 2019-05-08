ECI partners with UK-based Cherry & White

ECI announced a partnership with Cherry & White, an IT and telecommunications solutions provider, located in Cheltenham, England, supporing major utility network operators, government organizations and incumbent telecom network operators in the UK.



With this partnership, Cherry & White can leverage the complete set of products and systems from across the ECI portfolio.



“The market for ICT modernization has seen considerable growth in the past few years as more companies look for adaptive, flexible solutions to meet their needs, which is why we’re very excited about working alongside industry veterans like Cherry & White,” said Christian Erbe, VP Sales EMEA at ECI. “Critical infrastructure is an important market for ECI, and with more than 50 years of experience servicing hundreds of customers around the world, this partnership is an opportunity for both our companies to help others make the transition. This is yet another indication of our considerable positive momentum, particularly in the United Kingdom, and we’re looking forward to a bright future ahead.”



https://www.ecitele.com/elastigrid