Deutsche Telekom announces fiber expansion in Rostock

Deutsche Telekom announced an expansion of its fiber network in Rostock, a city of 207,000 people on the north coast of Germany.



The operator intends to install more than 7,200 kilometers of fiber optics and more than 850 new fiber optic distribution nodes in the city by mid-2021.



A company representative described the rollout as one of the largest expansion projects of its kind in Germany.



https://www.telekom.com/de/medien/medieninformationen/detail/glasfaser-ausbau-im-landkreis-rostock-gestartet-570926





