Dept of Commerce issues 90-day license to Huawei suppliers

The U.S. Department of Commerce will issue a 90-day, temporary general license allowing U.S. vendors to continue delivering products and services to Huawei Technologies and its affiliates.



The Temporary General License runs from May 20, 2019 through August 19, 2019.



Specifically, the General license allows for:





Continued Operation of Existing Networks and Equipment, including software updates and patches, subject to legally binding contracts executed between Huawei and third parties prior to May 16, 2019; Support to Existing Handsets, including software patches and updates, that were made available to the public prior to May 16, 2019; Cybersecurity Research and Vulnerability Disclosures critical to maintaining the integrity and reliability of existing and currently fully operational networks and equipment, as well as handsets. Engagement as Necessary for Development of 5G Standards by a Duly Recognized Standards Body, allowing engagement with IEEE, IETF, ISO – International Organization for Standards, ITU, ETSI - European Telecommunications Standards Institute, 3GPP - 3rd Generation Partnership Project, TIA- Telecommunications Industry Association, and GSMA.