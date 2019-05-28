CyrusOne and ODATA’s open data center in Bogotá

CyrusOne has partnered with ODATA to construct and launch the company’s first data center in Bogotá, Colombia.



ODATA’s new data center, DC BG01, is the second ODATA data center, the first outside Brazil after DC SP01 in São Paulo, which has been operational since May 2017. The BG01 Data Center is a 7.8MW facility, the largest carrier-neutral data center in Bogotá, Colombia. It is a high density, certified Tier III Design data center, with 6,400 m² total area. Customers moved on-site in April 2019. With CyrusOne global expertise in data center construction and operation, the new facility was fully constructed in just 6 months and deploys industry-leading standards for physical security.





In October 2018, CyrusOne invested $12 million in exchange for a 10% equity interest in ODATA. In connection with the investment, CyrusOne and ODATA entered a commercial agreement covering leasing activity with CyrusOne customers in the ODATA portfolio. In addition, Kevin Timmons, CyrusOne’s chief technology officer, joined the ODATA board of directors.“DC BG01 was built in record time through a powerful combination of ODATA´s local expertise with CyrusOne’s global supply chain that enables customers in Colombia the same level of services we offer to our customers globally, “ said Timmons. “We are excited about ODATA´s expansion in Colombia and look forward to working alongside our global and local customers at the new flagship data center.”“ODATA has grown rapidly in Brazil with the construction of their second data center in São Paulo, and now for the first time in Colombia. Combining tour local expertise with CyrusOne’s global platform enables our customers to have world-class data center capacity in the region,” said Ricardo Alario, chief executive officer of ODATA. “With the ongoing development of the largest data center campus in Brazil, and now with a strong presence in Colombia, ODATA is well positioned to be a truly dominant player on the continent.”CyrusOne operates more than 45 data center facilities across the United States, Europe and Asia.