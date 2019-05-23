Credo announces MACsec device for 400G

Credo introduced a family of PHY devices supporting the IEEE 802.1AE media access controller security (MACsec) and internet protocol security (IPSec) standard for 10G through 400G port interconnects. The MACsec devices integrate 256-bit AES technology.



Credo said its new family of devices addresses security requirements for various Ethernet data link configurations in enterprise, cloud-scale data center, and service provider networks for both commercial and government deployments. This includes links between servers, switches, and routers.



"Adding security functionality to our industry-leading retimer and gearbox devices was a natural step for Credo," said Sandeep Shah, senior director of marketing at Credo. “We are able to deliver these solutions at low power in 28nm CMOS which translates into our customers ability to deploy systems with a competitive edge.”



The first member of the Credo MACsec family, the CMS42550, is available as a pin-compatible upgrade to the production shipping 400G gearbox, the CMX42550KP, which has been deployed in hyperscale data centers. The second member of the family, the CMS50216, doubles the MACsec throughput to 800G.



Highlights:





Supports MAC rates of 10G, 25G, 40G, 50G, 100G, 200G and 400G

400G MACsec Gearbox / Retimer (CMS42550)

800G MACsec Retimer (CMS50216)

Full MACsec Support

512 Full SecY support

IEEE 802.1AE compliant

IEEE 802.1AEbn compliant (256-bit key)

IEEE 802.1AEbw compliant (extended packet numbering)

All cipher suites supported (GCM-AES-128/256, GCM-AES-XPN-128/256)

MACsec extensions: passing up to 4 x VLAN tags in clear

Full IPsec Support

Support for IP/UDP/ESP headers

Support for packets with VLAN tags

Advanced IPsec features for Enterprise, Data Center and Telecom applications

Each port can be configured to MACsec, IPsec or Bypass mode

Low power 28nm CMOS