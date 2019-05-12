CoreSite's Cloud Exchange offers AWS Direct Connect at 1/2/5/10G

CoreSite announced the availability of Hosted Connections with 1, 2, 5, or 10 Gbps of capacity for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect.



These connectivity capacities are available through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange, enabling direct, private, virtual connectivity into AWS.



The CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange establishes direct, secure, virtual connections between enterprises, networks and cloud providers, including major public clouds such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.



“We’re excited to expand our offering of Hosted Connections through AWS Direct Connect with bandwidth capabilities now up to 10 Gbps,” said Gerry Fassig, Vice President of Sales. “With AWS Direct Connect services and CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange, we can provide access to the cloud and multiple regions from any CoreSite location. As our customers grow their digital strategies we can serve their needs through flexible, powerful hosted or direct connect capabilities.”