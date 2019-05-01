Comcast acquires Deep Blue for commercial WiFi management

Comcast has acquired Deep Blue Communications, which specializes in engineering, installing, and managing commercial WiFi networks. The company is based in Latham, NY. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Comcast said the acquisition allows it to combine the power and reliability of its own advanced network solutions with intelligent, managed WiFi expertise.



“Customers will benefit from our expertise in advanced business and network solutions with Deep Blue Communications’ know-how in providing commercial, managed WiFi at scale,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “We look forward to delivering innovative solutions that will drive competitive advantage and growth in key vertical industries such as hospitality and entertainment.”



