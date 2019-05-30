Colt Ethernet Line Encryption leverages ADVA FSP 150

Colt Technology Services is using the ADVA FSP 150 with ConnectGuard security technology to deliver its new Ethernet Line Encryption service at up to 10 Gbps.



ADVA’s ConnectGuard Ethernet technology, which is built on an enhanced version of MACsec, uses cryptographic techniques including dynamic key exchange and hardware tamper protection. It also features comprehensive service assurance and testing functionality.



Colt’s Ethernet Line Encryption is now available in Europe, North America and Asia on metro, national and international Ethernet line circuits. Earlier this year, ADVA and Colt jointly displayed the comprehensive Layer 2 encryption service at the Berlinale Film Festival in a live proof of concept demo.



"We’re using the ADVA FSP 150 with ConnectGuard Ethernet encryption to offer robust protection for data in transport. Our Ethernet Line Encryption solution ensures that all data flowing through the Colt IQ Network is safe from attack. But what makes it especially valuable to today’s businesses is how straightforward it is to implement and that it only adds a few microseconds of latency and barely any impact on throughput,” said Peter Coppens, VP, product portfolio, Colt Technology Services. "



“Our FSP 150 ConnectGuard Ethernet technology enables encrypted connectivity with none of the complexity, latency and bandwidth cost associated with IPSec. Developed in compliance with the most stringent security standards, such as the US FIPS, it’s the ideal basis for an encryption-as-a-service offering,” commented Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA.



