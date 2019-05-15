Clearfield expands its operations and R&D in North America

Clearfield announced the expansion of its manufacturing warehouse space and R&D facilities to keep up with increasing demand for its products created by wireless and FTTx roll outs.



This growth takes place at the company’s headquarters in Minneapolis and its manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico.



“We’re reaching the tipping point for fiber-based services where the commercial and market opportunities for both the residential and business markets cannot tolerate delay,” said Cheri Beranek, Clearfield president and CEO. “Network operators need products and partners that can help them lower the operational and capital costs of deploying fiber and Clearfield is committed to be that partner as our recent expansions demonstrate.”



http://www.SeeClearfield.com



