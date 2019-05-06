China tests 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) firewall with Ixia's CloudStorm

China Mobile completed the first 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) firewall test with the CloudStorm test solution from Ixia, a Keysight Business.



Ixia's CloudStorm enabled China Mobile to test the firewall at 800GE stateful traffic including bandwidth, connection per second and concurrent connections.



“Network equipment manufacturers are introducing hardware designed to support 5G environments and hyperscale data centers while network operators need to ensure that the new equipment scales to unprecedented speeds,” said Raymond Xiu, general manager for Greater China at Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group. “One of the key steps in the move to these higher speeds is validating that the network equipment is capable of supporting complex traffic today and in the future. CloudStorm is the only solution that can supply the massive 800GE stateful traffic testbed necessary to support this type of testing.”



Ixia’s CloudStorm 100GE Application and Security Test Load Module highlights:





massive-scale testing, under realistic traffic conditions, of critical elements in complex data centers and network infrastructure, including server applications, storage workloads and network security devices

testing 200G bi-directional traffic leveraging a Layer 4-7 100GE full line-rate interface for security and performance in complex traffic models; simulating 2.4 Terabits mixed application traffic as well as malicious traffic in 11U space.

multi speed testing (100/50/40/25/10GE) on a single port to increase return on investment

hardware-based Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) acceleration delivering 4X encryption performance and emulation of multi-terabit DDoS and botnet attacks to future-proof security solutions

http://www.keysight.com