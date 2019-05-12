China Mobile intros 5G-powered Smart Commercial Refrigerator

China Mobile Group Zhejiang is launching the "goBox", a 5G-powered smart commercial refrigerator developed by UTStarcom.



Fast connectivity and low latency enable the goBox smart vending machine to use facial recognition to confirm the identity of customers and autorize each transaction without carrying a mobile phone. Customers can then open the door to pick their favorite products and close the door to complete payment.



China Mobile Group Zhejiang and UTStarcom are creating goBox applications for high-speed rail stations, hospitals, shopping malls, hotels and other fields, so that more people can enjoy the convenience of life in the 5G era.



