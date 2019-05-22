Champion ONE intros XGS-PON Optical Transceivers

Champion ONE announced commercial availability of a new line of XGS-PON transceivers for delivering symmetrical 10G service in fiber-to-the-premises (FTTx) networks.



This product line conforms to the ITU standards G.987.2 and G.9807.2. It includes both SFP+ and XFP transceivers for OLT applications, and SFP+ transceivers for ONU applications over 20km rated distances.



Champion ONE notes that XGS-PON deployments will enable telecom network operators to converge services over a common fiber infrastructure, with legacy 1G GPON service and new 10G XGS-PON service over the same fiber.



“Network operators are deploying deeper fiber, copper/coax optimization, and next-generation radio access upgrades to support growing bandwidth demand among end-users,” said Champion ONE CEO John Jutila. “Our network architecture workshops with telecom infrastructure operators highlighted XGS-PON as one of several planned access technology upgrades. We are proud to be an integral partner with our customers to enhance their networks with this new application in our expanding portfolio of open port solutions.”



Champion One is based in Cleveland, Ohio.



https://www.championone.com/