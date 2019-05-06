CenturyLink teams with Google Cloud Platform

CenturyLink is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud, enabling it to combine a leading public cloud, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with CenturyLink IT consulting services.



By joining the Google Cloud Partner Program, CenturyLink said it will be able to provide implementation, sales and technical support to enterprises as they accelerate innovation with cloud solutions. CenturyLink has established a Google Cloud center of excellence with certified Google Cloud Architects and Engineers who are highly skilled in cloud infrastructure, networking, migration and managed services.



In June 2018, CenturyLink announced it could connect customers to Google Cloud globally through Google Cloud Partner Interconnect. This provides enterprise-grade, dedicated connectivity from offices and data centers on enterprise wide-area networks (WAN) to Google Cloud Platform in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In addition, CenturyLink’s global broadcast fiber network, Vyvx Cloud Connect, provides access to GCP by offering multi-site, diverse connectivity paths into GCP for high-bandwidth, high-quality video feeds.



“Our work with CenturyLink is a prime example of our fast-growing cloud ecosystem and Google Cloud’s commitment to support the technology needs of enterprises today,” said Carolee Gearhart, vice president of Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with CenturyLink, which brings a wealth of expertise in SAP consulting, big data analytics and secure private networking to public and hybrid cloud workloads.”



“This partnership enables global enterprises to leverage the power of CenturyLink’s diverse global network combined with our innovative thought leadership in optimizing application deployment and advanced IT services that help meet the full range of their hybrid cloud needs,” said Mahesh Dalvi, vice president, Global IT Solutions and Managed Services, CenturyLink. “Both Google Cloud and CenturyLink are highly focused on tackling complex enterprise needs, including the optimization of critical workloads such as SAP and Big Data.”





