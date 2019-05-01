CenturyLink Private Cloud offers Dell EMC PowerEdge servers

CenturyLink Private Cloud on VMware Cloud Foundation is now available on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.



CenturyLink said it is delivering a complete software-defined data center (SDDC) solution based on the Dell Technologies stack – combining Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with the VMware Cloud Foundation software architecture into a fully automated and fully-managed service.



CenturyLink Private Cloud is available in 31 hosting locations on four continents.



"As our customers continue on their digital transformation journeys, it is common to find workloads that don’t fit in the public cloud, yet still require reliable automation, simple operations, and resilient data protection,” said David Shacochis, vice president of Hybrid IT product management, CenturyLink. “With this new capability, we continue to give customers more ways to tap into the power of the software-defined data center while staying connected to a range of hybrid cloud venues through our adaptive, global fiber network."