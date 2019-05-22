CenturyLink adds multipoint-to-multipoint to Ethernet E-Services

CenturyLink has added multipoint-to-multipoint capabilities to its Ethernet E-Services portfolio to help enterprises simplify bandwidth needs and create seamless, multinational WANs.



E-LAN enhances CenturyLink’s E-Services that provide point-to-point, point-to multi-point and multi-point network configurations. The services are MEF CE 2.0-certified and available in nearly 300 markets for on-net and off-net retail and wholesale customers.



CenturyLink’s E-LAN can be used to connect multiple locations across Ethernet-enabled markets globally, regionally or in a single metro location. It leverages SDN capable network components and can be easily configured with CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, Dynamic Capacity and Enhanced Management solutions, allowing enterprise networks to respond to business-specific connection needs in real time. E-LAN also supports single and multi-Class of Service (CoS) options for flexibility of network design to help support the demands of a customer’s data applications.



“Our global Ethernet Services platform delivers flexibility, simplicity and scalability so customers can design their network to meet their needs today and in the future,” said Chris McReynolds, vice president, core network services, CenturyLink. “The reliability of Ethernet and customization driven by our mature SDN platform provides a strong foundation for adaptive networking, hybrid IT and cloud connectivity.”



CenturyLink's network includes approximately 450,000 global route miles of fiber, with services in more than 60 countries and more than 150,000 on-net buildings, including connectivity to more than 2,200 public and private data centers across the globe.