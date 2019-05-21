CableLabs develops Dual Channel Wi-Fi

CableLabs is developing Dual Channel Wi-Fi technology to address congestion by providing one or more channels for downstream-only data in addition to a primary bi-directional channel.



In a blog posting, Luther Smith, Director, Wireless Technology at CableLabs, describes how a primary channel could be used for upstream and small downstream packets and the others channel(s) are used for large downstream and time-critical data, like video.



https://www.cablelabs.com/a-better-wi-fi-experience-with-dual-channel-wi-fi

