Blue Planet adds Proactive Network Operations

Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, introduced a new AI-powered Proactive Network Operations (PNO) solution that significantly improvse the trouble-to-resolve process, forging a path toward a more adaptive network.



Blue Planet said its PNO can predict potential service disruptions with exceptional accuracy, foreseeing up to 95 percent of unplanned network outages based on analysis of Ethernet and optical loss of signal (LOS) anomalies. PNO can quickly pinpoint the root cause and then prescribe the best actions to preemptively resolve the issue.



“More providers are realizing that AI is key to facilitating a more automated way of running their business. Blue Planet’s goal is to enable customers to apply intelligent, closed-loop automation to all aspects of their operations with the goal of realizing Ciena’s vision of a fully adaptive network,” stated Kailem Anderson, Vice President of Portfolio and Engineering, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena.





