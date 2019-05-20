The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into Broadcom, according to Bloomberg. The inquiry reportedly concerns exclusive licensing practices of Wi-Fi and switching chip products. The company did not comment in the report.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-20/broadcom-chip-business-targeted-in-widening-u-s-antitrust-probe?
Monday, May 20, 2019
Bloomberg: FTC probe targets Broadcom
