AT&T tops 600K FirstNet Connections

The FirstNet communications platform – built with AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – is now supporting 600,000+ device connections from more than 7,250 public safety agencies.





Band 14 spectrum has been deployed in more than 600 markets.

FirstNet subscribers have access to all AT&T LTE bands in addition to Band 14

According to the results of tests taken with Speedtest as analyzed by AT&T, FirstNet consistently performs over 25% faster than any commercial network.

3 Flying Cells on Wings (COWs) were recently added to the FirstNet deployable program. Each Flying COW is comprised of 2 tethered drones and a trailer for transport that is equipped with a satellite dish and fiber connections. Flying COWs are capable of withstanding light rain and wind speeds up to 25 miles per hour, and are able to reach heights of up to 400 feet. The Flying COWs are set to be outfitted with Band 14 in the second half of 2019.

A majority of agencies and nearly 50% of FirstNet’s total connections are new subscribers (not AT&T migrations).Some additional milestones: