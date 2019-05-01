Aryaka raises $50M Series F for Global Managed SD-WAN

Aryaka, a start-up based in San Mateo, California, closed a $50 million Series F round for expanding its global, managed SD-WAN solution.



The funding round was led by Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing and joined by existing investors including Trinity Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, InterWest Partners, Presidio Ventures, Third Point Ventures and DTCP. This brings Aryaka’s total funding to $184 million.



“We’re constantly evaluating the market for high-growth companies that are leaders in their space. Our research shows that Aryaka offers a compelling solution for the SD-WAN market that continues to grow exponentially including increased adoption of SD-WAN managed services,” said Matthew Dorr, vice president at Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing. “We decided to invest in Aryaka because of their highly differentiated offering, strong customer base, global footprint and their experienced management team.”



“We are pleased to receive this investment from Goldman Sachs. This new investment allows us to further accelerate our business momentum and endorses our growth strategy,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “We are extremely well positioned to help our customers drive WAN transformation and their multi-cloud and application performance initiatives; all while being delivered ‘as-a-service’.”



Aryaka cited accelerated business growth over the next 12 months, resulting in thousands of globally managed sites and significantly larger annual recurring revenue (ARR) streams. Aryaka has partnerships with the leading public cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google, Oracle and others. In addition, through partnerships with Palo Alto Networks, Symantec and Zscaler, Aryaka brings a full-fledged security solution to the edge. The company says it currently has more than 800 global customers, including JAS Worldwide, HMSHost International, Makino, Pilot Freight, Element Solutions, Allegis, and City & Guilds Group.



https://www.aryaka.com/