Arm unveils next gen Cortex CPU for 5G

Arm unveiled its latest Cortex-A77 CPU, promising a 20% performance improvement over current generation Cortex-A76 devices.



The new Cortex-A77, which targets smartphones, laptops, and other mobile devices, is positioned as Arm's Cortex-A77 5G-ready processor. It will be implemented in 7nm. The company notes that the past two generations of Cortex-A7x series processors (Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A77) have increased overall ML performance by 35x.



Arm is also introducing its Mali-G77 GPU, which leverages its new Valhall architecture to deliver a nearly 40% performance improvement over the previous Mali-G76 devices. Mali-G77 also boasts key microarchitecture enhancements including engine, texture pipes, and load store caches, which achieve 30% better energy efficiency and 30% more performance density.



In addition, Cadence Design Systems announced that its full-flow digital and signoff tools support the new Arm Cortex-A77 CPU. Cadence delivered a complete 7nm Rapid Adoption Kit (RAK) that utilizes Arm 7nm POP™ IP libraries.



https://www.arm.com/company/news/2019/05/delivering-next-generation-ai-experiences-for-the-5g-world