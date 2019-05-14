Arista's 7800R switches deliver 400G scalability for cloud networks

Arista Networks introduced its new 7800R3 Series switches boasting 36 400G ports per line card, a 4X increase compared to prior modular systems, to address the largest cloud data center routing requirements.



The rollout includes the new Arista 7800R family for 400G cloud networks and the next generation of the Arista 7500R, 7280R Series. All R3-Series feature the proven VoQ deep buffer architecture, with support for 400G, increased route scale and new telemetry functions.



The 7800R3 Series is initially available in 4 and 8 slot modular chassis, with up to 576 ports of 400G or 460Tbps of capacity for the largest scale environments, with a choice of both 100G and 400G modules with optional MACsec for secure interconnect across data centers. The 7800R Series support Segment Routing, MLAG, ECMP, EVPN and VXLAN technologies.



Arista 7800R3 Series Universal Spine





Non-blocking 460Tbps of system capacity

High density 10/25/40/50/100/400G Ethernet

Scalable to 576 wire speed 400G ports

Ultra deep buffers up to 24GB per line card

Class-leading latency of 3.5usec

14.4Tbps of fabric capacity per line card

Virtual Output Queues per port and CoS to eliminate head of line blocking

Non-blocking 230Tbps of system capacity

High density 10/25/40/50/100/400G Ethernet

288 wire speed 400G ports

Ultra deep buffers up to 16GB per line card

Class-leading latency of 3.5usec

9.6Tbps of fabric capacity per line card

Virtual Output Queues per port and CoS to eliminate head of line blocking

7280PR3-48 and 7280PR3-24 offering 48 400G ports in 2U and 24 400G ports in 1U

7280CR3-96, offering 96 100G ports in 2U and

7280CR3-32P4, offering 4 400G ports plus 32 100G ports for space efficient Spines

Enhancements to the 7500R3 Series deliver density and performance improvements with investment protection. The 7280R3 Series offers up to 48 400G ports that can be split into up to 192 100G ports.Arista is also supporting Inband Network Telemetry (INT), IPFIX and Network Address Translation (NAT).All new platforms are available with 400G-OSFP or 400G-QSFP-DD configurations.The new R3 Series products are shipping in Q3 2019.