Altran's Network Operating System support Marvell Prestera switches

Altran has developed the first commercial network operating system (NOS) to support the Marvell Prestera CX 8500 family of fully integrated Ethernet switches for data centers.



Altran’s Intelligent Switching Solution (ISS) combined with the Marvell Prestera CX 8500 switch silicon, delivers a feature-rich, production-grade platform that scales up to 12.8 terabits per second.



The Marvell Prestera CX 8500 family features the company's Storage Aware Flow Engine (SAFE) technology and its high-radix switch core technology known as Forwarding Architecture using Slices of Terabit Ethernet Routers (FASTER).



SAFE facilitates virtual storage orchestration on the Marvell Prestera CX 8500 family by providing greater insight into network flows with per flow visibility, advanced telemetry and comprehensive diagnostics that identify and resolve network congestion. The gNMI-enabled advanced network monitoring features of the ISS are designed to optimize the Prestera CX 8500’s dedicated hardware engines, which have programmability to address the latest telemetry packet formats and monitoring data exporting methods such as INT, iOAM and TAM.



Altran's ISS supports a wide range of standards for advanced routing, switching and management features, data center features and 5G mobility infrastructure. It delivers high performance and scalability through containers and micro services-based architecture.



“Altran’s ISS is an integral part of more than 100 products from leading networking and telecom equipment manufacturers. It enhances switching capability, reduces development times and increases focus on advanced application development,” said N. Mohan Rangan, Group SVP and chief engineering officer at Altran North America. “We also have a strong, longstanding relationship with Marvell for developing solutions that usher in next-generation technologies for the entire networking ecosystem.”



https://www.marvell.com