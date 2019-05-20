Ajit Pai voices support for T-Mobile+Sprint merger

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is voicing support for the pending T-Mobile + Sprint merger:



“Two of the FCC’s top priorities are closing the digital divide in rural America and advancing United States leadership in 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity. The commitments made today by T-Mobile and Sprint would substantially advance each of these critical objectives.



“For example, the companies have committed to deploying a 5G network that would cover 97% of our nation’s population within three years of the closing of the merger and 99% of Americans within six years. This 5G network would also reach deep into rural areas, with 85% of rural Americans covered within three years and 90% covered within six years. Additionally, T-Mobile and Sprint have guaranteed that 90% of Americans would have access to mobile broadband service at speeds of at least 100 Mbps and 99% would have access to speeds of at least 50 Mbps.



Pai's statement also mentioned a commitment from the companies not to raise prices for three years, to divest Boost Mobile, and to build out their mid-band spectrum holdings.



FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr also issued a statement in support of the merger.