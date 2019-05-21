Affirmed Networks unveils cloud-native UnityCloud

Affirmed Networks introduced a cloud-native 5G solution that allows mobile operators to seamlessly converge multiple networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and wireline core, on to one unified core.



The Affirmed UnityCloud, which is an evolution of Affirmed’s Mobile Content Cloud (MCC), is built on four key pillars:





Innovation platform that enables operators to easily create and deploy new services with fine-grained network slicing for customized enterprise services

that enables operators to easily create and deploy new services with fine-grained network slicing for customized enterprise services Automatic networks that instantiate, orchestrate and scale the network up or down with no human involvement, including closed-loop automation

that instantiate, orchestrate and scale the network up or down with no human involvement, including closed-loop automation Self-assured networks with observability to ensure minimal latency and maximum performance so Service Level Agreements are met

with observability to ensure minimal latency and maximum performance so Service Level Agreements are met Non-stop networks that provide 6-nines of availability with no service interruptions, even when adding new features or performing software upgrades